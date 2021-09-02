China Recycling Energy (CREG) drops 16.16% on Strong Volume September 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CREG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, China Recycling Energy Corporation Inc’s (NASDAQ: CREG) stock dropped $1.48, accounting for a 16.16% decrease. China Recycling Energy opened at $8.91 before trading between $8.91 and $7.57 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw China Recycling Energy’s market cap fall to $50,559,951 on 148,777 shares -above their 30-day average of 90,166.

About China Recycling Energy Corporation

China Recycling Energy Corp is based in Xi'an, China and providesenvironmentally friendly waste-to-energy technologies to recycle industrialbyproducts for steel mills, cement factories and coke plants in China.Byproducts include heat, steam, pressure, and exhaust to generate large amountsof lower-cost electricity and reduce the need for outside electrical sources.The Chinese government has adopted policies to encourage the use of recyclingtechnologies to optimize resource allocation and reduce pollution. Currently,recycled energy represents only an estimated 1 percent of total energyconsumption and this renewable energy resource is viewed as a growth market dueto intensified environmental concerns and rising energy costs as the Chineseeconomy continues to expand. The management and engineering teams have over 20years of experience in industrial energy recovery in China.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

