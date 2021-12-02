China Pharma (CPHI) drops 10.95% to Close at $0.55 on December 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPHI - Market Data & News

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) shares dropped 10.95%, or $0.0679 per share, to close Wednesday at $0.55. After opening the day at $0.60, shares of China Pharma fluctuated between $0.61 and $0.55. 519,956 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 458,934. Wednesday's activity brought China Pharma’s market cap to $26,136,169.

China Pharma is headquartered in Haikou, Hainan..

About China Pharma Holdings Inc.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company's cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnique Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

