China Online Education (COE) soared 23.26% for February 11

Today, China Online Education Group - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: COE) stock soared $0.3, accounting for a 23.26% increase. China Online Education opened at $1.19 before trading between $1.63 and $1.19 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw China Online Education’s market cap rise to $20,445,017 on 2,246,111 shares -above their 30-day average of 267,340.

About China Online Education Group - ADR

China Online Education Group is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across Chinato take live interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

