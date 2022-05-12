China Online Education (COE) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of China Online Education Group - ADR (NYSE:COE) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 12.

Ahead of the market's open, China Online Education stock has fallen 7.08% from the previous session’s close.

China Online Education lost $0.05 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About China Online Education Group - ADR

China Online Education Group is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across Chinato take live interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

