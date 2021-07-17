China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) gains 2.33% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CJJD - Market Data & News Trade

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares gained 2.33%, or $0.021 per share, to close Friday at $0.92. After opening the day at $0.89, shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores fluctuated between $0.96 and $0.89. 292,730 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 261,761. Friday's activity brought China Jo-Jo Drugstores’s market cap to $38,453,399.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ('Jo-Jo Drugstores' or the 'Company'), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

