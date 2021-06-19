China Customer Relations Centers Inc (CCRC) gains 2.0080% for June 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCRC - Market Data & News Trade

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares gained 2.0080% to end trading Friday at $6.35 per share - a net change of $0.125. Shares traded between $6.39 and $6.28 throughout the day.

About China Customer Relations Centers Inc

The Company is a leading BPO service provider in Chinafocusing on the complex, voice-based and online-based segments of customer care services, including: customer relationship management; technical support; sales; customer retention; marketing surveys; and research. The Company's service is currently delivered from call centers located in Provinces of Shandong, Jiangsu, Henan, Guangdong, Yunnan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Hebei, Anhui, Sichuan, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and ChongqingCity, with a capacity of approximately 18,384 seats.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

