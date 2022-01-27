China Automotive Systems (CAAS) falls 4.73% for January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAAS - Market Data & News Trade

China Automotive Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares fell 4.73%, or $0.13 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.62. After opening the day at $2.75, shares of China Automotive Systems fluctuated between $2.75 and $2.61. 49,111 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 47,359. Wednesday's activity brought China Automotive Systems’s market cap to $80,831,653.

China Automotive Systems is headquartered in Jingzhou, Hubei..

About China Automotive Systems Inc

Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through ten Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 6 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Chrysler Group LLC and Ford Motor Company in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

