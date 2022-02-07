Chimerix (CMRX) gains 4.68% on Moderate Volume February 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMRX - Market Data & News Trade

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares gained 4.68%, or $0.26 per share, to close Monday at $5.82. After opening the day at $5.57, shares of Chimerix fluctuated between $5.85 and $5.57. 803,631 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 839,463. Monday's activity brought Chimerix’s market cap to $505,539,319.

Chimerix is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina..

About Chimerix Inc

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. The company's three most advanced clinical-stage development programs are BCV, ONC201 and DSTAT. BCV is an antiviral drug candidate developed as a potential medical countermeasure for smallpox and is currently under review for regulatory approval in the United States. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a confirmatory response rate assessment is expected later this year. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia and as a potential treatment for acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

