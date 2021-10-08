Chimerix (CMRX) falls 2.36% for October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMRX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Chimerix Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CMRX) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 2.36% decrease. Chimerix opened at $5.96 before trading between $5.98 and $5.75 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Chimerix’s market cap fall to $500,248,515 on 633,175 shares -below their 30-day average of 907,017.

About Chimerix Inc

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. The company's three most advanced clinical-stage development programs are BCV, ONC201 and DSTAT. BCV is an antiviral drug candidate developed as a potential medical countermeasure for smallpox and is currently under review for regulatory approval in the United States. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a confirmatory response rate assessment is expected later this year. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia and as a potential treatment for acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

