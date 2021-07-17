Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.9.5 % Notes 2020-31.07.25 Global (CSSEN) gains 0.27% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSSEN - Market Data & News Trade

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.9.5 % Notes 2020-31.07.25 Global (NASDAQ: CSSEN) shares gained 0.27%, or $0.07 per share, to close Friday at $26.17. After opening the day at $26.13, shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul - 9.50% NT REDEEM 31/07/2025 USD 25 fluctuated between $26.23 and $26.01. 3,340 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 8,686. Friday's activity brought Chicken Soup for the Soul - 9.50% NT REDEEM 31/07/2025 USD 25’s market cap to $251,551,981.

Chicken Soup for the Soul - 9.50% NT REDEEM 31/07/2025 USD 25 is headquartered in Cos Cob, CT. helmed by CEO William J. Rouhana.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.9.5 % Notes 2020-31.07.25 Global

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide. The company was founded on May 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, CT.

Visit Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.9.5 % Notes 2020-31.07.25 Global’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.9.5 % Notes 2020-31.07.25 Global and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.9.5 % Notes 2020-31.07.25 Global’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer