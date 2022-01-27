Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) falls 9.08% for January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSSE - Market Data & News Trade

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: CSSE) shares fell 9.08%, or $0.98 per share, to close Wednesday at $9.81. After opening the day at $10.92, shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment fluctuated between $11.18 and $9.71. 79,360 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 81,993. Wednesday's activity brought Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s market cap to $85,996,079.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut..

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - Class A

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

Visit Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

TG Therapeutics Tumbles 40% on Partial Clinical Trial Hold Huawei Says Carrier Business Stable as Revenues Decline: Jeff Kagan Time To Reconsider Galapagos as New CEO Paul Stoffels Named Global Politics Could Drive Extreme Market Volatility in 2022