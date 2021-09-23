Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment - 9.50% NT REDEEM 31/07/2025 USD 25 (CSSEN) falls 0.89% on Moderate Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSSEN - Market Data & News Trade

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.9.5 % Notes 2020-31.07.25 Global (NASDAQ: CSSEN) shares fell 0.89%, or $0.235 per share, to close Wednesday at $26.05. After opening the day at $26.05, shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment - 9.50% NT REDEEM 31/07/2025 USD 25 fluctuated between $26.14 and $26.05. 1,151 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,523. Wednesday's activity brought Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment - 9.50% NT REDEEM 31/07/2025 USD 25’s market cap to $191,621,143.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment - 9.50% NT REDEEM 31/07/2025 USD 25 is headquartered in Cos Cob, CT. helmed by CEO William J. Rouhana

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.9.5 % Notes 2020-31.07.25 Global

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide. The company was founded on May 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, CT.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

