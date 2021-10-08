Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment - 9.50% NT REDEEM 31/07/2025 USD 25 (CSSEN) falls 0.35% for October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSSEN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.9.5 % Notes 2020-31.07.25 Global Inc’s (NASDAQ: CSSEN) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 0.35% decrease. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment - 9.50% NT REDEEM 31/07/2025 USD 25 opened at $26.03 before trading between $26.15 and $25.60 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment - 9.50% NT REDEEM 31/07/2025 USD 25’s market cap fall to $188,233,902 on 4,328 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,126.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.9.5 % Notes 2020-31.07.25 Global

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide. The company was founded on May 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, CT.

