Chemung (CHMG) falls 0.70% to Close at $44.29 on December 22

Today, Chemung Financial Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: CHMG) stock fell $0.31, accounting for a 0.70% decrease. Chemung opened at $44.29 before trading between $46.42 and $44.29 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Chemung’s market cap fall to $206,572,015 on 12,489 shares -above their 30-day average of 4,306.

About Chemung Financial Corp.

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.2 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 32 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

