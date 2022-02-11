Chemours Company (CC) drops 15.42% in Active Trading on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CC - Market Data & News Trade

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) shares dropped 15.42%, or $5.47 per share, to close Friday at $30.00. After opening the day at $32.15, shares of Chemours Company fluctuated between $32.53 and $29.81. 7,466,510 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,110,724. Friday's activity brought Chemours Company’s market cap to $4,888,825,380.

Chemours Company is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, and employs more than 7000 people.

About Chemours Company

The Chemours Company is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Its flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

