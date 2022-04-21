Chemed (CHE) Drops in Light Trading for April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHE - Market Data & News Trade

Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) shares changed 1.22% today on 63,703 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 70,217 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $504.83 the company has a 50 day moving average of $492.64.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

Chemed has moved 3.32% so far this year.

About Chemed Corp.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation's leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

