Chefs` Warehouse (CHEF) falls 2.40% for February 23

Today, Chefs` Warehouse Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CHEF) stock fell $0.77, accounting for a 2.40% decrease. Chefs` Warehouse opened at $32.22 before trading between $32.56 and $31.12 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Chefs` Warehouse’s market cap fall to $1,184,261,624 on 160,377 shares -below their 30-day average of 274,110.

About Chefs` Warehouse Inc

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 50,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

