Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) falls 6.07% for March 3

Cheetah Mobile Inc - ADR (NYSE: CMCM), a Beijing, Beijing, company, fell to close at $1.16 Thursday after losing $0.075 (6.07%) on volume of 67,552 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.24 to a low of $1.15 while Cheetah Mobile’s market cap now stands at $51,690,168.

About Cheetah Mobile Inc - ADR

Cheetah Mobile is a leading Internet company. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through its PC and mobile products. The Company's advertising customers include direct advertisers and mobile advertising networks. Through the Company's advertising products, advertisers can promote their products and services to a wide range of mobile users. The Company also provides value-added services to its users through the sale of premium services. Cheetah Mobile is committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

