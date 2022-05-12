Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Rises in Light Trading for May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAKE - Market Data & News Trade

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading up 3.29% to $33.59 on May 12.

644,526 shares exchanged hands while the 30-day daily average of 1,047,490 shares.

The company's stock has moved 16.26% so far in 2022.

Cheesecake Factory shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Cheesecake Factory Inc.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. The company is culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. The Cheesecake Factory currently owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 27 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Its bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, the company were named to the FORTUNE Magazine '100 Best Companies to Work For®' list for the seventh consecutive year.

