Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) falls 1.37% for January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAKE - Market Data & News Trade

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE), a Calabasas Hills, California, company, fell to close at $38.05 Tuesday after losing $0.53 (1.37%) on volume of 617,230 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $38.49 to a low of $37.91 while Cheesecake Factory’s market cap now stands at $1,985,045,289.

About Cheesecake Factory Inc.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. The company is culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. The Cheesecake Factory currently owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 27 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Its bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, the company were named to the FORTUNE Magazine '100 Best Companies to Work For®' list for the seventh consecutive year.

Visit Cheesecake Factory Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Cheesecake Factory Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Cheesecake Factory Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Commodities — Assessing 2021 and Forecasting 2022 CEO Hans Vestberg Putting Verizon Back on Growth Track: Jeff Kagan Explosion in COVID-19 Cases Disrupts Schools and Offices Investing Highlights (and Lowlights) of 2021