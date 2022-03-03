Check Point Software (CHKP) falls 3.61% for March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHKP - Market Data & News Trade

Check Point Software Technolgies (NASDAQ: CHKP) shares fell 3.61%, or $5.37 per share, to close Thursday at $143.61. After opening the day at $149.62, shares of Check Point Software fluctuated between $149.62 and $143.29. 1,586,572 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,582,519. Thursday's activity brought Check Point Software’s market cap to $19,696,388,667.

Check Point Software is headquartered in 5 Shlomo Kaplan Street, Tel Aviv Yafo..

About Check Point Software Technolgies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, “Infinity” Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

Visit Check Point Software Technolgies’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Check Point Software Technolgies and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Check Point Software Technolgies’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles