Check-Cap (CHEK) gains 3.53% on Moderate Volume February 1

Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares gained 3.53%, or $0.0201 per share, to close Tuesday at $0.59. After opening the day at $0.58, shares of Check-Cap fluctuated between $0.63 and $0.57. 1,031,445 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,102,557. Tuesday's activity brought Check-Cap’s market cap to $56,878,920.

Check-Cap is headquartered in P O Box 1271, Isfiya..

About Check-Cap Ltd

Check-Cap is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company aiming to redefine colorectal cancer (CRC) preventionthrough the introduction of C-Scan®, thefirst and onlypatient-friendly preparation-freescreening test to detect polypsbeforethey may transform into cancer. The Company'sdisruptivecapsule-basedscreening technology aims to significantly increasescreening adherenceworldwide and help millions of people tostay healthy through preventive CRC screening. C-Scan uses an ultra-low dose X-ray capsule, an integrated positioning, control and recording system, as well as proprietary software to generate a 3D map of the inner lining of the colon. C-Scan is non-invasive and requires no preparation or sedation, allowing the patients to continue their daily routine with no interruption as the capsule is propelled through the gastrointestinal tract by natural motility.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

