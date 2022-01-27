Check-Cap (CHEK) falls 4.19% in Light Trading on January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHEK - Market Data & News Trade

Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK), a P O Box 1271, Isfiya, company, fell to close at $0.49 Wednesday after losing $0.0216 (4.19%) on volume of 861,320 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.53 to a low of $0.49 while Check-Cap’s market cap now stands at $47,575,842.

About Check-Cap Ltd

Check-Cap is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company aiming to redefine colorectal cancer (CRC) preventionthrough the introduction of C-Scan®, thefirst and onlypatient-friendly preparation-freescreening test to detect polypsbeforethey may transform into cancer. The Company'sdisruptivecapsule-basedscreening technology aims to significantly increasescreening adherenceworldwide and help millions of people tostay healthy through preventive CRC screening. C-Scan uses an ultra-low dose X-ray capsule, an integrated positioning, control and recording system, as well as proprietary software to generate a 3D map of the inner lining of the colon. C-Scan is non-invasive and requires no preparation or sedation, allowing the patients to continue their daily routine with no interruption as the capsule is propelled through the gastrointestinal tract by natural motility.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

