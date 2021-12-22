Check-Cap (CHEK) falls 2.23% for December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHEK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Check-Cap Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: CHEK) stock fell $0.0155, accounting for a 2.23% decrease. Check-Cap opened at $0.69 before trading between $0.71 and $0.64 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Check-Cap’s market cap fall to $65,449,320 on 3,380,512 shares -above their 30-day average of 950,694.

About Check-Cap Ltd

Check-Cap is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company aiming to redefine colorectal cancer (CRC) preventionthrough the introduction of C-Scan®, thefirst and onlypatient-friendly preparation-freescreening test to detect polypsbeforethey may transform into cancer. The Company'sdisruptivecapsule-basedscreening technology aims to significantly increasescreening adherenceworldwide and help millions of people tostay healthy through preventive CRC screening. C-Scan uses an ultra-low dose X-ray capsule, an integrated positioning, control and recording system, as well as proprietary software to generate a 3D map of the inner lining of the colon. C-Scan is non-invasive and requires no preparation or sedation, allowing the patients to continue their daily routine with no interruption as the capsule is propelled through the gastrointestinal tract by natural motility.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

