Charter Communications (CHTR) Down 4.25% for May 11

Charter Communications Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 4.25% to $448.35 on May 11.

1,669,299 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 1,935,292 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 28.18% so far in 2022.

Charter Communications shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Charter Communications Inc. - Class A

Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

