Chart Industries (GTLS) Gains in Active Trading for May 3

Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS) shares moved 3.03% today on 559,354 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 490,950 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $173.62 the company has a 50 day moving average of $170.53.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

Chart Industries is up 5.66% so far this year.

About Chart Industries Inc

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Its unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. The company is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities.

