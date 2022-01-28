Chart Industries (GTLS) falls 3.63% on Moderate Volume January 27

Today, Chart Industries Inc Inc’s (NYSE: GTLS) stock fell $4.17, accounting for a 3.63% decrease. Chart Industries opened at $117.02 before trading between $118.26 and $109.25 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Chart Industries’s market cap fall to $4,023,697,602 on 292,962 shares -below their 30-day average of 670,078.

About Chart Industries Inc

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Its unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. The company is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

