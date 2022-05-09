Charles Schwab (SCHW) Loses 2.91% on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCHW - Market Data & News Trade

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) has lost $1.96 (2.91%) and sits at $65.35, as of 12:14:16 est on May 9.

3,467,330 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 1.64% over the last 5 days and shares fell 17.47% over the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-18.

About Charles Schwab Corp.

Charles Schwab believes in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. The company has a history of challenging the status quo in its industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing its clients' goals with passion and integrity.

