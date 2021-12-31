Charles Schwab (SCHW) falls 0.57% to Close at $84.48 on December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCHW - Market Data & News Trade

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW), a San Francisco, California, company, fell to close at $84.48 Thursday after losing $0.48 (0.57%) on volume of 3,079,209 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $86.19 to a low of $84.39 while Charles Schwab’s market cap now stands at $158,744,672,993.

About Charles Schwab Corp.

Charles Schwab believes in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. The company has a history of challenging the status quo in its industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing its clients' goals with passion and integrity.

Visit Charles Schwab Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Charles Schwab Corp. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Charles Schwab Corp.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Industry Analyst on Cisco 2022 Growth Challenges: Jeff Kagan How Do Financial Institutions Stay Competitive in a Digital World? Renewable Energy Drives Metals and Minerals Prices Build Back Better Could Be... Better in 2022