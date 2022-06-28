ChargePoint (CHPT) Drops in Light Trading for June 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHPT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, ChargePoint Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE:CHPT) fell $0.99 to close Tuesday at $14.40.

The company began the day at $15.35 and shares fluctuated between $15.97 and $14.36 with 8,037,236 shares trading hands.

ChargePoint is averaging 12,195,879 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 19.21% YTD.

ChargePoint expects its next earnings on 2022-09-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ChargePoint visit the company profile.

About ChargePoint Holdings Inc - Class A

