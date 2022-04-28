Charah (CHRA) Gains in Light Trading for April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHRA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) moved 6.46% higher on April 28 to close at $3.79.

25,116 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 84,897 shares.

Charah is down 24.74% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Charah Solutions Inc

With 30 years of experience, Charah® Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities with all aspects of managing and recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future.

