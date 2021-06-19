Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) gains 0.3900% for June 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHNG - Market Data & News Trade

Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares gained 0.3900% to end trading Friday at $23.16 per share - a net change of $0.09. Shares traded between $23.23 and $22.66 throughout the day.

About Change Healthcare Inc

Change Healthcare is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. The company provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

