ChampionX (CHX) falls 2.40% on Strong Volume January 28

Today, ChampionX Corporation Inc’s (NASDAQ: CHX) stock fell $0.56, accounting for a 2.40% decrease. ChampionX opened at $23.16 before trading between $23.50 and $22.10 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw ChampionX’s market cap fall to $4,611,234,342 on 1,488,570 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,389,477.

About ChampionX Corporation

ChampionX (formerly known as Apergy Corporation) is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

