CGI Inc - Class A (GIB) gains 0.12% for July 13

CGI Inc - Class A (NYSE: GIB) shares gained 0.12%, or $0.11 per share, to close Tuesday at $91.27. After opening the day at $90.90, shares of CGI fluctuated between $91.88 and $89.52. 115,936 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 127,459. Tuesday's activity brought CGI’s market cap to $19,985,016,050.

CGI is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec.

About CGI Inc - Class A

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2020 reported revenue of C$12.16 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

