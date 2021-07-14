CF Finance Acquisition Corp III - Class A (CFAC) gains 0.10% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CFAC - Market Data & News Trade

CF Finance Acquisition Corp III - Class A (NASDAQ: CFAC) shares gained 0.10%, or $0.01 per share, to close Tuesday at $10.02. After opening the day at $10.01, shares of CF Finance III fluctuated between $10.03 and $10.01. 58,738 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 132,657. Tuesday's activity brought CF Finance III’s market cap to $235,470,000.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp III - Class A

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, but the Company intends to focus on industries where its management team and founders have experience, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology and software industries. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

