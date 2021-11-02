CF (CFBK) gains 2.79% for November 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CFBK - Market Data & News Trade

CF Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares gained 2.79%, or $0.56 per share, to close Monday at $20.66. After opening the day at $20.45, shares of CF fluctuated between $22.00 and $20.38. 52,810 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,823. Monday's activity brought CF’s market cap to $110,671,839.

CF is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio..

About CF Bankshares Inc

CF Bankshares Inc. is a financial holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank). CFBank is a boutique Commercial bank headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. CFBank has focused on bettering the Ohio economy and serving the financial needs of closely held businesses since 1892. Over a century has passed, and yet, CFBank's focus remains the same: guide fellow Ohioans to financial stability and success with agility, ease, and care. CFBank grew from a Federal Savings Association to a National Bank in December of 2016. As CFBank has expanded, CFBank has maintained pts penchant for individualized service and direct customer access to decision makers. CFBank now has locations in four major metro Ohio markets - Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Akron, as well as branch locations in Columbiana Country (two locations). In every location, CFBank provides commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, corporate treasury management, residential lending, and full-service retail banking services and products. In addition, CFBank also has a national residential lending platform. CFBank is also glad to offer its clients the convenience of online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit.

Visit CF Bankshares Inc’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

[More]

Sustainable Shoe Maker Allbirds Seeks IPO Valuation North of $2 Billion

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds Inc is eyeing a valuation exceeding $2 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO).

In its amended Form S-1 filed Monday, the company said it is offering about 19.23 million shares priced between $12 and $14 apiece. At the high end of that range, Allbirds would fetch gross proceeds of over $269 million.

[More]

California Proposes Oil and Gas Drilling Buffer Zone Around Communities

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a statewide ban on oil and gas drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and hospitals in order to protect public health and further its goal to combat climate change.

The draft rules, released last week by the state’s oil regulator California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), aim to create what would be the largest buffer zone in the country. Existing wells in those setback areas would not be banned, but subject to stricter regulation.

[More]

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on CF Bankshares Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: CF Bankshares Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering CDC Extends COVID-19 Safety Rules for Cruise Industry Through January 15 Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet