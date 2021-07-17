CF Bankshares Inc (CFBK) gains 0.27% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CFBK - Market Data & News Trade

CF Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares gained 0.27%, or $0.05 per share, to close Friday at $18.85. After opening the day at $18.80, shares of CF Bankshares fluctuated between $18.85 and $18.79. 7,781 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 6,000. Friday's activity brought CF Bankshares’s market cap to $101,507,062.

CF Bankshares is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio..

About CF Bankshares Inc

CF Bankshares Inc. is a financial holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank). CFBank is a boutique Commercial bank headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. CFBank has focused on bettering the Ohio economy and serving the financial needs of closely held businesses since 1892. Over a century has passed, and yet, CFBank's focus remains the same: guide fellow Ohioans to financial stability and success with agility, ease, and care. CFBank grew from a Federal Savings Association to a National Bank in December of 2016. As CFBank has expanded, CFBank has maintained pts penchant for individualized service and direct customer access to decision makers. CFBank now has locations in four major metro Ohio markets - Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Akron, as well as branch locations in Columbiana Country (two locations). In every location, CFBank provides commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, corporate treasury management, residential lending, and full-service retail banking services and products. In addition, CFBank also has a national residential lending platform. CFBank is also glad to offer its clients the convenience of online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit.

Visit CF Bankshares Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on CF Bankshares Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: CF Bankshares Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer