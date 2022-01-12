Cerner (CERN) falls 0.04% on Moderate Volume January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CERN - Market Data & News Trade

Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ: CERN) shares fell 0.04%, or $0.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $92.26. After opening the day at $92.30, shares of Cerner fluctuated between $92.57 and $92.19. 3,016,471 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 9,038,906. Tuesday's activity brought Cerner’s market cap to $27,144,991,838.

Cerner is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri..

About Cerner Corp.

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

