Ceridian HCM (CDAY) falls 5.12% to Close at $76.86 on February 10

Today, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: CDAY) stock fell $4.15, accounting for a 5.12% decrease. Ceridian HCM opened at $75.22 before trading between $79.87 and $72.28 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Ceridian HCM’s market cap fall to $11,631,322,258 on 3,980,771 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,912,754.

About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Its platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

