Cerevel (CERE) falls 0.56% to Close at $28.47 on January 11

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) fell to close at $28.47 Tuesday after losing $0.16 (0.56%) on volume of 320,531 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $29.44 to a low of $27.87 while Cerevel’s market cap now stands at $4,191,802,913.

Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling neuroscience diseases with a differentiated approach that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several pre-clinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson's, epilepsy, schizophrenia and substance use disorder. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations or potential acquisitions.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

