Century Communities (CCS) Gains 3.38% on April 12

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE: CCS) moved 3.38% Tuesday.

As of 11:50:30 est, Century Communities is currently sitting at $51.30 and has climbed $1.67 per share.

Century Communities has moved 18.28% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 39.40% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Century Communities Inc

Century Communities, Inc. is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

