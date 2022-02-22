Century Communities (CCS) falls 4.11% in Light Trading on February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCS - Market Data & News Trade

Century Communities Inc (NYSE: CCS) shares fell 4.11%, or $2.57 per share, to close Tuesday at $59.93. After opening the day at $61.43, shares of Century Communities fluctuated between $62.02 and $59.08. 408,494 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 482,155. Tuesday's activity brought Century Communities’s market cap to $2,023,524,524.

Century Communities is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado..

About Century Communities Inc

Century Communities, Inc. is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

