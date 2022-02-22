Century Casinos (CNTY) falls 3.75% for February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNTY - Market Data & News Trade

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY), a Colorado Springs, Colorado, company, fell to close at $10.52 Tuesday after losing $0.41 (3.75%) on volume of 96,756 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.97 to a low of $10.41 while Century Casinos’s market cap now stands at $311,547,843.

Century Casinos currently has roughly 1910 employees.

About Century Casinos Inc.

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino (“CMR”) in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and Century Bets! Inc. (“CBS”). CBS and CMR operate the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting networks in southern and northern Alberta, respectively. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH (“CRM”), the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company operates four ship-based casinos. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

