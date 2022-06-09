Century Aluminum (CENX) Loses 5.52% on June 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CENX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX) is trading 5.52% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:50:55 est, was $11.36. Century Aluminum has moved $0.67 in trading today.

851,367 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Century Aluminum has moved YTD 26.69%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Century Aluminum Co.

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL.

