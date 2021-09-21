Centrus Energy (LEU) drops 12.86% to Close at $32.04 on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEU - Market Data & News

Centrus Energy Corp - Class A (NYSE: LEU) shares dropped 12.86%, or $4.73 per share, to close Monday at $32.04. After opening the day at $35.03, shares of Centrus Energy fluctuated between $34.87 and $31.01. 211,116 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 120,369. Monday's activity brought Centrus Energy’s market cap to $424,917,780.

Centrus Energy is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and employs more than 2949 people.

About Centrus Energy Corp - Class A

Centrus is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical capabilities, Centrus offers turnkey engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions to its customers. The Company is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future.

Visit Centrus Energy Corp - Class A’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Americans opened their wallets and spent last month, giving retail sales an unexpected rebound after plunging the month before, the US Commerce Department reported Thursday.

COVID-19 surge in Idaho forcing statewide health care rationing.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Centrus Energy Corp - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Centrus Energy Corp - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bill Gates Raises More Than $1 Billion for Clean Energy Technology CVS Health To Hire 25,000 in Virtual Career Event Friday September 24 President Biden's New Alliance With Australia and Britain Angers France and European Union California Governor Newsom Signs Affordable Housing Law