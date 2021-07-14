Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) gains 2.54% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVCY - Market Data & News Trade

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVCY) shares gained 2.54%, or $0.52 per share, to close Tuesday at $20.97. After opening the day at $20.37, shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp fluctuated between $21.01 and $20.18. 83,943 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 167,653. Tuesday's activity brought Central Valley Community Bancorp’s market cap to $262,745,901.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp was established on November 15, 2000 as the holding company for Central Valley Community Bank and is registered as a bank holding company with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates full-service offices throughout California's San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento regions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

