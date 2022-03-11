Central Pacific (CPF) Gains 2.26% for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) rose $0.62 to end the day Friday at $28.01.

The company opened at $27.66 and shares fluctuated between $28.33 and $27.56 with 217,308 shares trading hands.

Central Pacific is averaging 197,622 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 1.87% YTD.

Central Pacific is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.6 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 32 branches (four of which remain temporarily closed to protect the health and wellbeing of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19) and 75 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of September 30, 2020.

