Central Pacific (CPF) falls 0.83% to Close at $30.06 on January 11

Today, Central Pacific Financial Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: CPF) stock fell $0.25, accounting for a 0.83% decrease. Central Pacific opened at $30.27 before trading between $30.38 and $29.74 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Central Pacific’s market cap fall to $840,699,683 on 120,693 shares -below their 30-day average of 195,306.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.6 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 32 branches (four of which remain temporarily closed to protect the health and wellbeing of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19) and 75 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of September 30, 2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

