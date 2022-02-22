Central Garden & Pet (CENT) falls 2.99% in Light Trading on February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CENT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Central Garden & Pet Co. Inc’s (NASDAQ: CENT) stock fell $1.41, accounting for a 2.99% decrease. Central Garden & Pet opened at $46.95 before trading between $46.98 and $45.45 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Central Garden & Pet’s market cap fall to $2,315,220,910 on 57,209 shares -below their 30-day average of 66,163.

About Central Garden & Pet Co.

Central Garden & Pet understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company's innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington®, Nylabone®, Kaytee®, Amdro® and Aqueon®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,300 employees across North America and Europe.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

