Central and Eastern Europe Fund (The) (CEE) falls 1.09% for August 20

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The) (NYSE: CEE), a New York, New York, company, fell to close at $27.16 Friday after losing $0.3 (1.09%) on volume of 2,043 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $27.16 to a low of $27.16 while Central and Eastern Europe Fund (The)’s market cap now stands at $175,537,796.

About Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The)

The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity and equity linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings used for investment purposes) in securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe. Investing in foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile and less liquid than the markets of more mature economies, and generally have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable political systems than those of developed countries. Any fund that focuses in a particular segment of the market or region of the world will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly. This fund is non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues, increasing its potential risk. War, terrorism, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus) and related geopolitical events could lead to increased market volatility, disruption to U.S. and world economies and markets and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and its investments.

Visit Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The)’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

